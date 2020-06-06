Spokane Valley Police say a reckless driver caused a fatal crash near Sprague and Park Saturday night.
Corporal Mark Gregory said in a release issued early Sunday morning that at around 9:30pm, a deputy was in the area of Broadway and Park following up on two earlier reports of a silver car driving recklessly in the area.
The deputy saw a silver Malibu driving recklessly at a high rate of speed nearby. The deputy reported the Malibu cutting through a parking lot at and "throwing sparks" as it went south on Park.
The deputy turned on his emergency lights and radioed that he was going to try to catch up to the Malibu.
"Within seconds (approximately 3), he advised the suspect crashed into an uninvolved vehicle on Sprague as he approached the intersection," Cpl. Gregory said.
The suspect driving the Malibu, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car that the suspect his was pronounced dead at the scene and will be identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner at a later date.
There was no one else in either car.
Cpl. Gregory says the Malibu didn't have license plates, but deputies determined it had been reported stolen.
The Washington State Patrol has been called in to assist in the investigation.
The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking another who saw the crash or witnessed the silver Malibu driving recklessly in the area before the crash to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10072703.
Previous Coverage:
Spokane Valley police had Sprague shut down in the area of Vista Saturday night.
Our crews arrived on scene just after 10:30pm to find Spokane Valley Police blocking the road at Sprague and Vista.
A business owner in the area told KHQ there was a crash between at least two cars with what he believed involved serious injuries.
Spokane Valley Police haven't released any information as of 11:45pm. We will update this story as soon as new information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.