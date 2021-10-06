SPOKANE, WASH- After months of talking at home and rent prices skyrocketing we have a change of tone for you some new numbers show prices have dropped.
According to our media partners over at the Spokane Daily Chronicle after nearly a year of rapidly increasing rents, it appears Spokane’s red hot rental market might be cooling off.
Spokane metro area rents dropped 1.8% in September compared with August, meaning that the nine-month streak of monthly rate increases has been broken.
Median rents in Spokane in September were $991 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,300 for a two-bedroom unit.
The last time Spokane’s rents dropped was in November 2020.
It's difficult to determine what the long-term effects of this and if numbers will continue to go down.
