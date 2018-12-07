Nearly 60 Catholic Jesuit priests with ties to Spokane have been named in a list published Friday of ministry leaders with credible allegations of sexual abuse, some of which are decades old.
The list was published Friday by the Jesuits West Province, which was formed in July of 2017 when the former California and Oregon Provinces became one, and is comprised of Arizona, Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
The list includes 111 priests who had at least one credible claim of sexual abuse that involved a child or vulnerable adult. Many had multiple claims. Of that 111 person list, 59 of the priests lived and worked in Spokane. 52 of those priests have since died, but 7 are still alive.
The priests worked at Gonzaga Prepatory School, Gonzaga High School, Gonzaga University, Regis Community, Harbor Crest Core Facility, Pacific Northwest Indian Center, St. Aloysius Church, and Mount St. Michael's.
The Jesuits West said they made the list public, despite most of the men not facing criminal charges, because “the People of God demand and deserve transparency. We hope that this act of accountability will help victims and their families in the healing process. Most importantly, parents need to know that their children are going to be safe at church, at school or in any setting which includes Jesuits..”
Anyone who has felt victimized by a Jesuit is encouraged to call victim's advocate Mary Panighetti at 408-893-8398 as well as law enforcement and child protective agencies.