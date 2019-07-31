Older adults are binge drinking more, according to researchers from New York University.
Researchers looked at survey data from nearly 11,000 senior citizens and found a little over 10-percent said they had engaged in binge drinking at least once in the previous month.
Experts say binge drinking is especially dangerous for older adults because they have an increased risk for falling.
Binge drinking is defined as having five or more drinks on the same occasion for men and four or more drinks for women.