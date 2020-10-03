The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs says a resident of the Spokane Veterans Home has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident has been transferred to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center COVID-19 Unit, according to a release.
"The resident was proactively tested along with all other Veterans Home residents. This was the second round of proactive resident testing since September 24," the Department of Veterans Affairs said. "Residents will be tested every three to seven days until fourteen days have passed since the last positive result. Staff will also continue to be tested each week."
The Spokane Veterans Home is following new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which requires regular testing of all long-term care facility staff. With increased staff testing, it is possible that additional asymptomatic carriers will be identified.
"We realize this news is concerning and we want to reassure residents, staff and family members that we are working closely with the Spokane Regional Health District and following guidance from Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and our State Department of Health to ensure we are taking every possible precaution," the release sent out on Saturday said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.