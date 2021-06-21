ELLENSBURG, Wash. - 19-year-old Ryan Pate, a Central Washington University (CWU) student accused of stealing a Pride flag from the student union building and burning it, admitted to doing just that in a written statement to police.
Pate, who faces third degree theft and malicious mischief charges, wrote that he didn't burn the flag because it represents the LGBTQ+ community. Instead, Pate did it to get "revenge" after somebody took a religious flag from his truck.
KHQ received CWU Police Department's investigation report through a public records request.
According to the report, Pate originally told police he did burn a Pride flag, but not the one stolen from CWU. After police collected evidence and interviewed Pate, he admitted to stealing and burning the stolen flag.
When police asked why he took the Pride flag specifically, Pate wrote he saw it "as equal importance to others" as the religious flag is to him.
POLICE INVESTIGATION:
On June 9, CWU police were made aware about a video being passed around of a student burning a Pride flag stolen from the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC). In an email to police, a student said several other students were talking about Pate stealing a Pride flag, then filming himself burning it on Snapchat saying, "good riddance.”
CWU police has contacted Snapchat Inc. about the incident.
According to the investigation report, surveillance footage showed the Pride flag was stolen from the SURC on June 5 by a man wearing glasses, a black jacket with the hood up, black pants and a blue face mask around 8 a.m.
Officers obtained two separate search warrants, one for Pate’s dorm room and one for his truck.
While searching Pate’s room, officers seized a MacBook, baseball hat and charger for evidence.
Pate showed officers to his truck, which was located at an off-campus storage facility. From the truck, officers took blue face masks, black pants, a black hat and Pate’s cell phone for evidence.
While his truck was being searched, Pate told an officer that he did burn a Pride flag, but not the stolen CWU flag. Pate said he burned the flag because someone stole a religious flag from his truck, making him upset.
ARRESTED:
After the search warrants were completed, Pate was interviewed by CWU police. During the interview, Pate backstepped what he originally told police and admitted to stealing CWU’s Pride flag from the SURC and burning it.
According to the investigation report, Pate was read his Miranda rights and said he understood them, agreeing to be interviewed.
During the interview, Pate also said the clothes officers took during the search warrants were the clothes he was wearing when he stole the flag. These clothes were seen in the surveillance footage.
After confessing, Pate was issued criminal citations for theft and malicious mischief. He was then taken to the Kittitas County Corrections Center to be booked and released. According to the investigation report, he wasn't booked into jail because COVID-19 restrictions prevented him from being booked on misdemeanor charges.
Pate will appear in the Kittitas County District Court on June 28. CWU officials said Pate will go through the student conduct process.
PRIDE MONTH:
Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall Riots of June 1969. These riots broke out after New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, which was a gay club in New York City. The raid led to six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement outside the bar. These riots are known to have a deep influence on gay rights in the United States and around the world.
During June, among many other things, people celebrate Pride Month by hosting events, sharing their stories on social media and hanging rainbow colored flags. Like other cities, organizations and schools, CWU hung its Pride flag in the SURC to celebrate Pride Month. After the flag was stolen, CWU replaced the flag with a new one.
