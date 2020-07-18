Crews are battling a brush fire in the Omak area.
Details are limited at this time but the fire is being called the "Rodeo Trail Fire", according to Okanogan County Emergency Management. Video posted on their Facebook page shows two planes and a helicopters taking part in suppression efforts.
After a few hours of dropping water and fire retardant, firefighters completely contained the fire. Officials say while the fire is contained, it may continue to smoke for a few days.
One engine will remain on scene overnight in the event of any flare ups.
Photos courtesy of Joe Somday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.