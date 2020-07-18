Crews are battling a brush fire in the Omak area.
Details are limited at this time but the fire is being called the "Rodeo Trail Fire", according to Okanogan County Emergency Management. Video posted on their Facebook page shows two planes and a helicopters taking part in suppression efforts.
No word on how big the fire is or how it started, but we'll update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.
Photos courtesy of Joe Somday
