Weather Alert

...SLICK MORNING COMMUTE DUE TO FREEZING DRIZZLE... .A light glaze of ice is expected with freezing drizzle this morning. Walking surfaces may be icy. Road surfaces may be slick and icy as well. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle. Light glaze of ice accumulation this morning. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including Highway 95 from Moscow to the Canadian border, as well as Interstate 90. Portions of Northeast and Southeast Washington, including Spokane, Highway 395 and Highway 2 north of Spokane, and Highway 195 south of Spokane to Pullman. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&