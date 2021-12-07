KHQ is tracking a rollover just outside of Cheney.

SPOKANE, WASH- KHQ is tracking a rollover just outside of Cheney.

No injuries or delays to report. This is at milepost 263.

A KHQ team on the road says the exit heading into Cheney is slick.

We do have reports of a jackknifed semi eastbound just two miles up the road from this crash. Traffic has been condensed into one lane eastbound.

