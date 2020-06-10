SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army of Spokane says for the first time in years, its food bank supply has gotten dangerously low.
"The ongoing Washington State response to Covid-19 has had long term effects on those in need," Salvation Army said in a press release. "While The Salvation Army of Spokane continues to answer the call to meet these needs, it can’t do it alone."
The Salvation Army is seeking food donations for its food bank at 204 E. Indiana Ave. (Spokane, WA 99207). The food bank is accepting fresh produce, canned goods, perishable and non-perishable foods.
The SA of Spokane is the largest point-of-contact food bank in Spokane County. Last year, nearly 4 million pounds of food were distributed to over 35,000 individuals.
Volunteers are also needed at Salvation Army. If you'd like to looking into volunteering there, you can register at www.salvationarmy.org and click on “Volunteer in this Community”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.