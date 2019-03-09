Saturday night crash on US 95 turns fatal

HAYDEN, Idaho- A Saturday night crash North of Hayden on US 95 has turned fatal.
🚨Traffic Alert 🚨Troopers and @KootenaiSheriff are on scene of a serious injury crash on US95 near Boekel road. 1 driver has been taken into custody and 4 others have been transported to KMC. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/IvOt8VzybL— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) March 10, 2019
Idaho State Police say they responded to the crash at Boekel Road just after 8:41 p.m.. Cory Kreager, 35, was traveling eastbound on the road in a Ford F350 when he failed to stop at the stop sign.
Kreager hit 74-year-old Vern Allen who was traveling northbound on US 95 in a Dodge Caravan. Kreager hit the van on the driver's side and 38-year-old Ryan Allen was ejected from the vehicle.
Ryan was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to ISP. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Vern Allen and his passengers, 711-year-old Patricia Allen and 51-year-old Troy Allen were taken to Kootenai Health.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor and the investigation is ongoing.