SPOKANE, Wash. - Scattered storms are rolling in for the holiday weekend, with a beautiful work week ahead for the Inland Northwest.
Saturday brought a mostly clear day for Spokane, but the forecast shows our Sunday will see more showers and possible thunder storms.
If you are heading out to celebrate Father’s Day and/or Juneteenth tomorrow, grab a jacket, and have fun!
We will feel temperatures in the mid-60s, with most of those possible storms hitting down in the afternoon hours, roughly from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Mother nature is giving us a break for the work week, it is going to be a beautiful one!
The Inland Northwest will see temperatures in the high 70s throughout the week, with that warm up beginning on Monday, and increasing into next weekend. Let us cross our fingers and hope those wonderful temperatures and blue skies stick around for our Hoopfest weekend!
