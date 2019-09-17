Emergency responders are on scene of a crash involving a school bus and two cars at Washington and North River Drive.
KHQ's Noelle Lashley is on scene and is awaiting to confirm additional information with the Spokane Police Department, but she says children were taken off the bus and put on a new one and taken to Montessori. No students were injured.
Spokane Police say only one person was injured due to an old injury that was aggravated in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Washington was initially blocked, but the intersection was fully reopened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The intersection of Washington and North River is clear and has reopened. pic.twitter.com/PUzX2LHVZh— KHQ Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) September 17, 2019