School Closings and Delays

The following schools are dismissing early for Tuesday, December 11, 2018:
- Mary Walker School District - Dismissing students at 12:30pm; all after school activities are CANCELLED
The following schools are on DELAYS for Tuesday, December 11, 2018:
- Lind-Ritzville - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Freeman School District - 2 HOUR DELAY - No AM preschool
- Washtucna School District - 2 HOUR DELAY - No Breakfast, No Preschool
- Royal School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
The following schools are CLOSED on Tuesday, December 11, 2018:
- NONE at this time.