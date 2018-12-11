School Closings and Delays

The following schools are dismissing early for Tuesday, December 11, 2018:

- Mary Walker School District - Dismissing students at 12:30pm; all after school activities are CANCELLED

The following schools are on DELAYS for Tuesday, December 11, 2018: 

- Lind-Ritzville - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Freeman School District - 2 HOUR DELAY - No AM preschool

- Washtucna School District - 2 HOUR DELAY - No Breakfast, No Preschool

- Royal School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

The following schools are CLOSED on Tuesday, December 11, 2018: 

- NONE at this time. 

