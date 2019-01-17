school closures

*Listed in the order they come in*

- Wellpinit School District 2-hour delay

- Quincy School District 2-hour delay, no breakfast

- Reardan- Edwall School District 2-hour delay, no breakfast

- St. Maries School District CLOSED

Plummer Worley School District CLOSED

- Medical Lake School District 2-hour delay

- Cheney School District 2-hour delay

- Davenport School District 2-hour delay

- Troy School District (ID) 2-hour delay

- Christian Heritage School 2-hour delay

- Great Northern Elementary School 2-hour delay

- Liberty School District 2-hour delay, no AM preschool

