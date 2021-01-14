INLAND NORTHWEST - Due to power outages and damages from Wednesday's storm, schools are delaying or cancelling the start of class for Thursday Jan. 14.
SPOKANE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: CLOSED
KELLOGG SCHOOL DISTRICT: CLOSED
SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN: CLOSED
MEDICAL LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT: CLOSED
COEUR D'ALENE SCHOOL DISTRICT: CLOSED
FREEMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT: CLOSED
CHENEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: CLOSED
We will continue to update this post as more information comes in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.