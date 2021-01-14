school closure

INLAND NORTHWEST - Due to power outages and damages from Wednesday's storm, schools are delaying or cancelling the start of class for Thursday Jan. 14.

SPOKANE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: CLOSED

KELLOGG SCHOOL DISTRICT: CLOSED

SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN: CLOSED

MEDICAL LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT: CLOSED

COEUR D'ALENE SCHOOL DISTRICT: CLOSED

FREEMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT: CLOSED

CHENEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: CLOSED

We will continue to update this post as more information comes in. 

Tags