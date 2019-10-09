Blizzard Pavilion shot
Reed Schmitt - KHQ

SPOKANE, Wash. - An overnight snow storm hit the Spokane area overnight leading to thousands of power outages, downed power lines and trees and school closures/delays. 

Avista is reporting over 22,000 customers without power in the Spokane area Wednesday morning.

SCHOOL CLOSURES/DELAYS for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9TH: 

CLOSED

Spokane Public Schools

Cheney Public Schools

Meadowlane Christian School

Windsong School

Southside Christian School

Pride Prep Charter School

Cataldo Catholic School

Faith Baptist Academy

Saint George's School

All Saints School

St. Aloysius School

*Community Colleges of Spokane has normal operations, but has three head-start facilities closed due to weather: Holmes Elementary, Woodridge Elementary, West Central Community Center.

DELAYS

Nine Mile Falls School District #325 - Two Hour Delay

Reardan Schools - Two Hour Delay

Saint Anne's Children & Family Center - Two Hour Delay, opening at 9 a.m.

Orchard Prairie School - Buses on two hour delay

Medical Lake School District - Two Hour Delay

Great Northern School District - Two Hour Delay, school begins at 11 a.m.

