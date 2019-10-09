SPOKANE, Wash. - An overnight snow storm hit the Spokane area overnight leading to thousands of power outages, downed power lines and trees and school closures/delays.
Avista is reporting over 22,000 customers without power in the Spokane area Wednesday morning.
SCHOOL CLOSURES/DELAYS for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9TH:
CLOSED
Spokane Public Schools
Cheney Public Schools
Meadowlane Christian School
Windsong School
Southside Christian School
Pride Prep Charter School
Cataldo Catholic School
Faith Baptist Academy
Saint George's School
All Saints School
St. Aloysius School
*Community Colleges of Spokane has normal operations, but has three head-start facilities closed due to weather: Holmes Elementary, Woodridge Elementary, West Central Community Center.
DELAYS
Nine Mile Falls School District #325 - Two Hour Delay
Reardan Schools - Two Hour Delay
Saint Anne's Children & Family Center - Two Hour Delay, opening at 9 a.m.
Orchard Prairie School - Buses on two hour delay
Medical Lake School District - Two Hour Delay
Great Northern School District - Two Hour Delay, school begins at 11 a.m.
