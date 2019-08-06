There are some new signs going up across Richland County, South Carolina promoting prayer.
The signs are the idea of a woman who says prayer over schools, students and administrators needs to become a regular practice and the signs are a reminder to do just that.
The "School Prayer Zones" are popping up around Richland County thanks to local non-profit Christ Teens.
So far, three signs have found new homes outside of schools.
"We want this next generation coming out of our public schools every 365 days to be productive citizens with wisdom, understanding, knowledge, skills and ability," Vanessa Frazier from Christ Teens told local media. "You know everything you would want from a graduation class."
To achieve that goal, Frazier says prayer over students, teachers and administrators needs to become more regular.
So, over the last three and a half years, Frazier designed the signs and with the Department of Transportation's approval and sells them to local churches to place on their property.
"This is a perfect example of church and state. Where as we're staying out of the area of the state but we're bringing it onto the land of the church," Frazier said.