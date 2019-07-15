The community stepped up big after SCRAPS made a call for help as it was struggling with capacity issues.
"Spokane County, you are amazing," SCRAPS wrote.
Over the weekend, SCRAPS says nearly 200 animals were adopted, which broke all of their previous adoption records.
"We cannot begin to express our gratitude to you, our community, who came out en mass to provide loving second chances to local animals in need," SCRAPS said.
SCRAPS said it had over 400 animals at the shelter last Friday, with more coming and them struggling with full dog kennels and cat cages. They offered a promotion for $18 cat and $50 dog adoption fees through the weekend.
The community certainly responded. KHQ viewers were quickly spreading the word, and adopters were flooding into SCRAPS over the weekend.
SCRAPS capped the post saying:
"As we always say, we are a community organization: our successes belong to you, our community, and this past weekend was no different. 👏
THANK YOU 🙏 for your patience and caring.
THANK YOU 🙏 for your loving generosity.
THANK YOU 🙏 for making Spokane County one of the safest places in the country to find yourself a lost, homeless, abused, neglected, or abandoned companion animal.
Those who said we weren't ready to become a no-kill community clearly underestimated the power of our partnership. 😍 Together, we ARE saving them. ❤️"