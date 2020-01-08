Update: 5:00 pm
KELLOGG, Idaho - The search continues for a missing skier on Silver Mountain after an avalanche killed two people and injured five others.
According to a release from Silver Mountain Wednesday evening, a total of seven people were caught in the avalanche. Medical personnel/ski patrol and volunteers responded immediately and started search and rescue efforts.
Five skiers were rescued with minor injuries and two others were taken to Shoshone Medical Center, where they passed away. The eight person has yet to be found.
The Wardner Peak area where the avalanche happened is near the boundary line of the resort and is an area only accessibly by traversing or hiking. It had been closed until Tuesday due to lack of snow. The resort saw bout 16 inches of new snow in the 24 hours before the avalanche.
Normal avalanche control work was completed in the morning before operations.
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center will also be conducting an investigation into the cause of the avalanche.
The Wardner Peak area of the resort will remain closed until further notice.
"The staff at Silver Mountain extends their deepest sympathies to the families of the individuals and everyone affected by this event," the resort's release said.
You can view a full press release by Silver Mountain Resort below:
(KELLOGG, ID) – On Tuesday morning at approximately 11 AM there was an avalanche in the Chair Four basin on a run called 16-to-1. Medical personnel/ski patrol and volunteers responded immediately and started search and rescue efforts.
A total of seven people were caught in the avalanche. Four skiers were extricated with minor injuries. Two others were transported to Shoshone Medical Center, where they passed away. Another person, who was reported missing this morning at approximately 7:30 AM, has yet to be found. Silver Mountain Ski Patrol, Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, and various other agencies have been searching nonstop throughout the day.
Silver Mountain would like to thank their Ski Patrol staff and the many volunteers for their swift and efficient response. Shoshone County Search and Rescue, Coeur d’Alene FEMA Disaster Team, Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, and members from all regional resort ski patrols are assisting in the search.
Wardner Peak is near the boundary line of the resort and is an area only accessible by traversing or hiking. It had been closed until Tuesday due to lack of snow. The resort received about 16 inches of snow in the 24 hours before the avalanche. Normal avalanche control work was completed in the morning before operations. The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the avalanche. The Wardner Peak area will be closed until further notice.
The staff at Silver Mountain extends their deepest sympathies to the families of the individuals and everyone affected by this event.
Update: 4:20 pm
KELLOGG, Idaho - In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Silver Mountain and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office confirmed the search for an overdue skier is continuing.
Approximately 60 people are currently involve in the search after a call came in Wednesday morning about the missing skier.
On Tuesday, January 7, two people were killed when an avalanche occurred on Silver Mountain's Wardner Peak area.
It's unclear if the resort will continue to remain closed.
Previous Coverage:
Silver Mountain has launched a search for a missing skier following Tuesday's avalanche that claimed the lives of two people.
The ski resort posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that they had received a call from a concerned family member about a skier they have been unable to reach.
"This person has been confirmed to be skiing yesterday at Silver during the time of the avalanche," the mountain said in a post on Facebook. "An intense search is currently underway with Silver Mountain Ski Patrol as well as multiple teams and dog units from various agencies."
Silver Mountain is closed for skiing today to focus all available resources on the search.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.