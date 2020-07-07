Update, July 7, 1:20 p.m.:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The search efforts for the remaining two victim's of Sunday's deadly plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene remain ongoing.
On Tuesday, July 7, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reported that crews will continue searching areas of interest among the crash site for the last two victims. Six others have already been recovered.
According to the KCSO, the weather on Tuesday is causing some problems for using sonar on Tuesday but they will continue working. They are also hopeful salvage efforts for the planes may be able to begin by the end of the week.
The debris field for the crash site is said to be approximately 500 yards in size, with two primary sites that are a few hundred yards from each other.
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Coeur d'Alene Monday night along with the Federal Aviation Administration to begin their investigation into the crash.
KCSO also noted that while there was some fuel leakage when the collision first happened, it has since dissipated and they've been in contact with state agencies to assist with more potential leakage during salvage operations.
Previous Coverage:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Three more victims were recovered Monday following Sunday's plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the Divers and Sonar team with assistance from technical rescue divers recovered three victims Monday, bringing the total to six victims recovered so far.
The Sheriff's Office also confirmed there were two occupants on the Cessna, bringing the total to eight victims presumed dead.
KCSO's Dive and Sonar team plans on searching for the remaining two victims Tuesday, but possible storms in the area in the morning could delay deployment of the teams.
The Sheriff's Office has identified some of the occupants from the plane crash, but hasn't released the identities of the bodies recovered thus far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.