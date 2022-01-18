Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Ukraine as tensions with Russia escalate

Washington D.C.- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Ukraine this with U.S. and Russia tensions escalate.
Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been at an all-time high recently.
During the trip, the Secretary of State will meet with the president of Ukraine and the foreign minister.
The press release from the state department says that the United States is committed to reinforce the sovereignty of the Ukraine.
The State Department says Blinken will travel to Kyiv today. The meetings are scheduled for tomorrow.
