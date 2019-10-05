Security cameras caught a man attacking a Walmart cashier in Florida this week.
Video shows the man walking around the checkout area and then grabbing her mouth and face.
Police say when they arrived, the man, who was heavily intoxicated, became combative and tried to kick and head-butt officers.
He was arrested and booked into jail. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police have identified the suspect as Peter McGaughran of Wilmington, Delaware.
He's been charged with battery, assault on a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.
