Senate votes to allow witness testimony in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON D.C. - An early Saturday morning vote could extend the impeachment hearing of former President Donald Trump.
Senators are meeting in a rare Saturday session in what's expected to be the final day of Trump's historic trial.
House prosecutors say they are looking to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler (R-Wash) about a phone call she knew about between Mr. Trump and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Jan 6th.
Senators just approved to hear from witnesses moments ago.
Democratic impeachment managers want to subpoena Washington State Representative Jamie Herrara Beutler.
That's because of a conversation she had with House Minority Leader Kevin Mcarthy.
The representative tweeted, saying the house minority leader reached President Trump on January 6, and asked him to call, "off the riots."
According to the tweet, the president initially said it was Antifa that had breached the capital. It also says the minority leader told the president it was Trump supporters, the president told the minority leader "Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."
The congresswoman says she has shared this conversation multiple times.
Beutler did vote for impeachment.
We will be following this all morning.