WASHINGTON D.C.- Senator Cantwell sent a letter to the DHS Secretary asking for an investigation following the colonial pipeline hack.
Cantwell is the first to announce a Senate hearing following the Colonial Pipeline ransomeware attack to address cybersecurity issues.
Saying in the letter we need to “examine what additional actions must be taken to further strengthen America’s cybersecurity defenses.”
You can read the full letter here.
