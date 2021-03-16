UPDATE 3/16 5:29 AM:
Spokane Police say a man was killed in the crash and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SPD Major Crimes Unit collision investigators are on scene.
N Napa St between Trent and Main will be closed for several hours, please utilize an alternate route.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Crews were on scene of an early morning crash that sent at least one person to the hospital Monday.
Two cars were involved near E. Trent and N. Napa in Spokane.
At least one person was sent to the hospital, but the extent of injuries has not been released.
The road was completely blocked.
