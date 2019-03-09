HAYDEN, Idaho- There has been a serious crash North of Hayden on US 95 near Boekel Road.
🚨Traffic Alert 🚨Troopers and @KootenaiSheriff are on scene of a serious injury crash on US95 near Boekel road. 1 driver has been taken into custody and 4 others have been transported to KMC. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/IvOt8VzybL— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) March 10, 2019
Idaho State Police reported that one person has been taken into custody.
Four other people with serious injuries have been transported to Kootenai Health.
Authorities ask you please avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
Drivers headed in that area should expect delays.
More updates will be added as the story develops.