Update: Avista is reporting outages in downtown Spokane covering the area of Division to Post St. and Riverside Ave. to the Spokane River area.
Avista crews believe a redundant power supply led to a utility vault catching fire underground on Riverside Ave.
A nearby business owner tells KHQ they were informed they could be without power throughout the day.
Previous coverage: SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews and Avista are on scene in downtown Spokane after smoke was spotted coming from a man hole on Riverside Ave due to a vault fire.
Arriving Spokane Fire Department crews noted smoke coming from a below-ground vault containing electrical utilities servicing the downtown Spokane area.
Avista says some buildings are without power in the area and SFD warns some traffic lights at downtown intersections could malfunction as a result.
There are outages in the Downtown Spokane area. We are currently assessing the situation. Visit https://t.co/Sk4z5fQbw0 for updates.— Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) June 5, 2020
The City of Spokane is reminding motorists that if they come across a signalized intersection without power, everyone must treat it as a four-way stop.
Riverside Ave. is blocked between Stevens & Wall as crews investigate.
Viewer Melissa Sippi Bresemann spotted the smoke billowing from the man hole, catching video of it just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.
The initial 911 call came from a Parkade employee who reported hearing an audible alarm sounding inside the Sherwood building.
