UPDATE: JUNE 21 AT 6:00 P.M.
Listen to the audio from the 911 call to sheriffs following the chimpanzee attack:
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PENDLETON — A woman is recovering after a Chimpanzee attacked her, and Umatilla deputies were forced to kill the animal.
According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, a Chimpanzee got out of it's cage and bit the owner's daughter. Crews responded to the home of Tamara Brogoitti and her chimpanzee, Buck. The daughter was trapped in the basement and needed immediate medical assistance.
A sheriff's deputy put down the chimp at Brogoitti's request. The daughter suffered several bite injuries to her body, and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
Brogoitti from 2010 to early 2019 operated the Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue at her ranch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.