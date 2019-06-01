Bigelow Gulch Road between Jensen and Weile closed for Major Crimes investigation

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A man who was shot during a dispute with a neighbor Thursday, May 30 has died.

According to a GoFundMe account, Ben Grosser died Friday, May 31, leaving behind a wife and two young children.

Authorities say the deadly dispute on Bigelow Gulch Road was preceded by a road rage incident that included the suspect and employees of Grosser.

They later responded to a reported shooting where they found Grosser and the suspect, who took his own life.

GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/makayla-grosser

Tags

Recommended for you