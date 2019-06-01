SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A man who was shot during a dispute with a neighbor Thursday, May 30 has died.
According to a GoFundMe account, Ben Grosser died Friday, May 31, leaving behind a wife and two young children.
Authorities say the deadly dispute on Bigelow Gulch Road was preceded by a road rage incident that included the suspect and employees of Grosser.
They later responded to a reported shooting where they found Grosser and the suspect, who took his own life.
GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/makayla-grosser