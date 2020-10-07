Shoshone County Sheriffs, Spokane County Bomb Squad safely detonate explosives

SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID- A large amount of old explosives were safely detonated by the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and Spokane County Bomb Squad on Wednesday.
The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that a family contacted them after finding the explosives in a relative's home after they passed away.
Spokane County Bomb Squad and the Sheriff's Office destroyed the materials in five detonations at a gravel pit near Big Creek.
