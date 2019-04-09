Shred sensitive documents today at Washington Trust Bank in Airway Heights

Shred Day is back again Tuesday morning to help you get rid of sensitive documents. Bring your sensitive documents to the Washington Trust Bank branch location in Airway Heights, located at 10609 W. State Route 2, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to have them shredded for free.
With several Shred Days coming up, it's a good time ask this question: what should you keep, and what should you shred?
Here's some helpful advice from Washington Trust Bank.
WHAT TO BRING TO SHRED DAY
Bring up to three, legal- sized file boxes containing:
- Tax documents that are at least three years old
- Bank statements that are older than one year
- Preapproval oﬀers for credit cards
- Bills
- Junk mail
- Canceled or voided checks
- Anything else containing personal inform ation like your bank account number or social security number
Here's a good reminder on how long you should keep important documents:
- Seven years: Keep state and federal tax records and receipts for seven years, saving a copy of your 1040 tax return forever.
- Six years: Keep documents showing home sale, purchase, or expenses for improvements for six years after you sell your home.
- Three years: Retain those thank-you letters from charities, and also year-end investment statements, in the event you are audited by the IRS.
- One year or less: Pay stubs and bank statements; annually updated Social Security statements; annual insurance policy statements; annual retirement plan statements (401(k), 529, IRA, etc.); bank deposit and ATM receipts until reconciled with your monthly statements; credit card bills and statements (longer if needed as proof of a charitable contribution or product warranty); and utility bills.
SHRED DAY DATES, TIMES & LOCATIONS
April 9th: Airway Heights Branch located at 10609 W. State Route 2 from 6am - 10am
April 12th: Valley Financial Center located at 310 N. Argonne Rd. from 6am - 10am
April 16th: Sullivan Branch located at 407 N. Sullivan Rd. from 3pm - 6pm
April 19th: Northgate Branch located at 7815 N. Division St. from 6am - 10am
April 26th: East Sprague Branch located at 3510 E. Sprague Ave. from 3pm - 6pm
April 30th: Lincoln Heights located at 2415 E. 29th Ave. from 6am - 10am