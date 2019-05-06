Watch again

Hoopfest is officially 54 days away and if you want to be guaranteed to play, you need to sign up by May 17!

If you would like to register you can go online to spokanehoopfest.net or go to your local Yoke’s to pick up a hard copy.

The cost for an adult team is $148, elite teams are $188 and youth teams are $128.

The registration deadline is May 17th, but if you have a team name you’re dying to use you should register soon rather than later as they’re expecting more than 24,000 players. You can still sign up after May 17 until May 30, however spots will only be filled if they are open, so sign up before to guarantee your team a spot in the world's largest 3-on-3 tournament!

Hoopfest will take place the last weekend of June.