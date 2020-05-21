SPOKANE, Wash. -- Over the past few months, you've heard us mention our 'Renew-a-Ride' campaign. We've partnered with sponsors to bless a deserving family with safe and reliable wheels. Hundreds of you made submissions and Thursday at Lithia, the winner was revealed.
The submission selected was written by Melissa Mwamba about her best friend, Hannah McConnell.
Melissa wrote in part:
"I’ve never met a harder working single mom than her! Her current car is running on prayers and fumes right now! She just graduated last year with her teaching degree and worked hard to get it done so she can provide for her family. But of course, teaching jobs are so scarce this year so She substitute teaches during the day and teaches online English to Chinese students in the middle of the night! And still is the best mom on earth to her sweet 2 kids! They are the most well-behaved kids and she loves them with everything she’s got! She deserves to have a car that is reliable so that she doesn’t have to worry about it if something happens to the one she has! (Not to mention she takes care of her mother who has early onset of Alzheimer’s disease. And has had much of her own random health issues to deal with on top of it all!) I seriously don’t know anyone else more deserving than this girl right here!"
Hannah had no idea Melissa submitted her for 'Renew-a-ride.' Thursday, Hannah and her two children got the surprise of their lives.
"I don't think they realize how much it can change a life," Hannah told KHQ. "This sets me up to have a better future and not have to worry."
As Melissa touched on in the submission, Hannah's car was a constant source of panic for the single mom.
"It was one of those things like you never knew if it was going to start," she said. "The doors weren't working. Just today again, the check engine light came on."
Hannah's 10-year-old daughter was in tears at the reveal. She told KHQ her mom is constantly working around the clock to provide a good life for her and her brother.
She works all night sometimes even though I know she is really tired and wants to sleep," she said.
General manager Scott Brewer said it was a big honor to help this family.
"This is the best it can be," he said. "It makes my heart sing."
Hannah said she is so grateful for the incredible gift and now focused on how she too can continue to give back.
"Now I can help out other people more," she said.
