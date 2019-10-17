Two sisters met for the very first time in 75 years all thanks to a DNA kit from ancestry.com.
76-year-old Suzan Baekkelund flew into Detroit metropolitan airport from Nashville on Thursday to reunite with her sister, 80-year-old Jackie Murphy. Turns out their mother had three children and raised Jackie and another sibling, but was unable to care for Suzan and gave her up for adoption.
Suzan never knew she was adopted until her daughter sent out a DNA kit around the same time a member of Jackie's family did the same thing. The samples came back linking the families together.
This weekend Suzan will get to meet an entire side of her family she never knew. The women say they are thankful to have found each other and believe their birth mother is happy they're finally together.
