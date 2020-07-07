COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Three more victims were recovered Monday following Sunday's plane collision over Lake Couer d'Alene.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the Divers and Sonar team with assistance from technical rescue divers recovered three victims Monday, bringing the total to six victims recovered so far.
The Sheriff's Office also confirmed there were two occupants on the Cessna, bringing the total to eight victims presumed dead.
KCSO's Dive and Sonar team plans on searching for the remaining two victims Tuesday, but possible storms in the area in the morning could delay deployment of the teams.
The Sheriff's Office has identified some of the occupants from the plane crash, but hasn't released the identities of the bodies recovered thus far.
