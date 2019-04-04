Six puppies treated for parvo from Pet Expo in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.- Six puppies adopted at the Pet Expo in Spokane over the weekend have parvo.
If you adopted a puppy there or you went there and you have a puppy at home who isn't vaccinated your new pet could be at risk.
SpokAnimal says the six heeler puppies were all from the same litter.
All the pups have been treated at the vet and one by one they've been able to go home.
All the dogs had their first two sets of shots, but they weren't old enough for the third round of the parvo vaccine yet.
Signs of parvo include vomiting, diarrhea, and being extra tired.
If your pet gets sick, bring it to a vet right away.