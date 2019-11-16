WSU student 19-year-old Samuel Martinez died earlier this week, following a party at his fraternity.
While police continue to investigate his death, a friend of Samuel is trying to raise money to support the Martinez family and to help remember his smile.
Instead of a GoFundMe, they launched the project Smile for Sam. There you can buy a hoodie with some of Sam's favorite things on it, with all of the proceeds going to Sam's family during this difficult time.
Sam was known for his infectious smile. The site says "Never forget to smile because you never realize how much you miss something until it's gone."
