Smoke detectors save family from early morning apartment fire

A family is displaced this morning after an early morning apartment fire on the 7000 block of East 2nd Ave in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Firefighters say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. and responded to a one-story apartment building with four units. Firefighters say there was visible smoke and flames coming from the back end of one of the apartments.
Firefighters who first arrived on scene called for backup and deployed a fire hose, quickly knocking down the fire before going into search for anyone inside. One adult and two children were able to make it out of the home safely and call 911.
Firefighters say one of the children woke up to the sound of a fire alarm going off inside their home. Earlier in the day, the family lost power to their apartment and decided to install new batteries in their smoke alarms. Firefighters say their decision likely saved the lives of everyone inside the apartment.
This morning, a fire investigator is on scene to determine what caused the fire. No one was injured in the fire.