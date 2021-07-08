Snake on the loose in Louisiana mall now found
Blue Zoo

BATON ROUGE, LA- A snake slithered the way from its home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana our sister NBC station in Baton Rouge now reporting that the snake has been found.

The 12-foot Burmese Python named Cara left its enclosure at the Blue Zoo Aquarium and went on a the run inside the Mall of Louisiana.

Cara went missing Monday--- it was just found at 4 a.m. Thursday.

BRPROUD NBC reporter Shannon Heckt told KHQ that everyone has had a good laugh over this and that snake has even got its own twitter plus a few thousand followers since Tuesday.

The snake was taken to be checked out at the LSU vet school. No word on how the snake escaped her enclosure.