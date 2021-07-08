Snake on the loose in Louisiana mall now found

BATON ROUGE, LA- A snake slithered the way from its home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana our sister NBC station in Baton Rouge now reporting that the snake has been found.
The 12-foot Burmese Python named Cara left its enclosure at the Blue Zoo Aquarium and went on a the run inside the Mall of Louisiana.
Cara went missing Monday--- it was just found at 4 a.m. Thursday.
BRPROUD NBC reporter Shannon Heckt told KHQ that everyone has had a good laugh over this and that snake has even got its own twitter plus a few thousand followers since Tuesday.
The snake was taken to be checked out at the LSU vet school. No word on how the snake escaped her enclosure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.