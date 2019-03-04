Several roads in Eastern Washington have been closed on and off for the past month due to drifting snow. That doesn't stop first responders from doing their best work.
Spokane County Fire District 2 is located South of Spokane near State Route 27, which has been closed from Tekoa to Fairfield since February 28. WSDOT works in 12 hour shifts to clear the road but recently, severe winds have prevented them from working on drifted in roadways.
WSDOT posted on their website that crews have seen "4-foot drifts accumulate within two hours of a snow plow clearing parts of that road."
For Spokane County Fire District 2, not even these harsh conditions will stop them from reaching their destination.
Chief Ken Fuchs says that all vehicles in their fleet have 4-wheel drive and are equip with chains to get through even the toughest winter conditions.
But what about 4-foot snow drifts. Chief Fuchs says that is where things get tough and they have a back up plan.
District 2 call sin the big guns, the snow plows for backup. Together, the plows clear the way and fire engines follow them down to their destination.
Chief Fuchs did recall one time that not even the plows were enough.
"We used snowmobiles to get to the residence for a medical call," Fuchs says. Ambulances could not make the trip out to the rural home so the team improvised.
Out in rural Washington, first responders like Spokane County Fire District 2, have to adapt to these conditions as well as prepare for the worse.
Not even a 4-foot snow drift will stop them from from doing their best to help save and protect the people in their next of the woods.