Snow Mold showing up in yards

Watch again

With the snow pretty much gone for the season, some yards have a white substance left behind that appears to look like a spider-web. Its called Snow Mold.

"No need to worry." says Nancy Sazama with the WSU Master Gardeners. "Sunlight and dry air will cause it to disappear. Mow your lawn the first time and you'll never know it was there"

Snow mold is caused by spores that are living under snow cover. They begin going in late winter when temperatures beneath the snow cover range from slightly below freezing to 45 degrees.

However, we have warm temperatures in our forecast so it should not stick around for long.

If you have questions you can contact the WSU Master Gardeners at (509) 477-2181 or reach out to them online.