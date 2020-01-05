Snow moves in to start the work week for much of the Inland Northwest

Snow is in the forecast for late Sunday night into Monday morning, with the potential for up to 6" in some areas.
Spokane is expected to see up to an inch of snow, with Coeur d'Alene seeing between 2-3". Sandpoint is expected to see 4-6".
The snow will be followed by a rain/snow mix Monday, bringing the potential for slick driving conditions. Mountain passes will receive heavy snow Monday making travel potentially difficult, especially over the Cascades. A colder weather pattern is expected to arrive late this week with the potential for significant lowland snow accumulations on Friday into Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.