Spa Paradiso to close by the end of August

SPOKANE, WASH- Spa Paradiso to close by the end of the month, this according to our media partners at The Spokesman Review.
Aug. 14 is the date the Spa Paradiso owners have given guests as a deadline to redeem their previously purchased gift cards.
According to The Spokesman Review, the owners have worked out a deal with 7 Wonders Beauty Spa Wellness, to allow customers to use any leftover Spa Paradiso gift cards there.
The owners of the spa did not specify the exact reason as to why it is closing.
