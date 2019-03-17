.
On Sunday, Jacob's father David Riggs told KHQ says he received a strange text in relation to his missing son. SPD came out to investigate the development. To protect the integrity of whatever police are dealing with, we won't get into specifics. David described the text as "alarming."
SPD says it is unknown if there is anything criminal here. The investigation is ongoing. All anyone does know is that Jacob is gone. He left without his phone, car, cash, wallet, or any ID.
Jacob's family says he is a good student at Mead High School. His father says Jacob is on the debate and track team. He says Jacob missed a debate event on Friday which he says is "extremely out of character."
Jacob was last seen in blue Mead cross county sweatshirt. He's 5'11, 135 lbs. He has shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you can help or spot Jacob, SPD asks you call crime check at 509.456.2233 and reference report number: 2019-20044209.