On Wednesday, Spokane Police say a man, who wasn't even directly involved an arrest they were making decided to assault officers using... a cough.
Officers were at a South Hill home on South Scott Wednesday afternoon arresting a 22-year-old woman on a simple probation violation warrant out of Idaho, but when the suspect began yelling for her brother while she was being arrested, things took a turn to the unusual when her brother, 21-year-old Tanner Macri, ran out of the house and began "forcibly and intentionally" coughing in each officer's face.
Why?
"To disrupt the arrest," Lt. Dan Waters with the Spokane Police Department said. "Which is a crime in and of itself, but then the spitting and the coughing, the bodily fluids, then it becomes a felony crime."
Two counts of third degree assault on a law enforcement officer to be exact. Felony charges for coughing.
Not advisable in any situation, but certainly not during a global pandemic of a potentially deadly illness that's spread by coughing.
"For what reason?" Lt. Waters said baffled as he recounted the incident. "What's the end outcome, ya know? We're not going to tolerate that. It's an assault, the same as if he would've spit on a regular citizen. There's consequences for that and you just shouldn't be doing that."
Spokane Police officers are taking precautions while dealing with the public during the COVID-19 outbreak. They're wearing PPE, they're asking people to meet them outside when responding to calls and they're even screening for symptoms during the initial call by asking citizens about their possible symptoms.
And for good reason.
Last week in Kootenai County, deputies say Mitchell Dante coughed in deputies' faces. He was arrested and charged with assault.
Julie Humphreys with the Spokane Police Department said recently police officers arrested suspect for residential burglary. That suspect was coughing and complaining of shortness of breath. Humphreys said the man didn't have any other symptoms but said he had recently been released from prison in Yakima and thought he might have COVID-19. The officer wore his N95 mask while transporting him and later disinfected his car after taking the suspect jail. That suspect was screened at the jail.
In another incident, a suspect being arrested on a felony warrant claimed to have all of the symptoms of COVID-19, even telling the arresting officer that his neighbor had been diagnosed with the illness. The man was taken to jail, screen and it was later determined his neighbor did not have COVID-19.
Simply telling an officer you have or suspect you have COVID-19 won't act as a "Get Out of Jail Free" card. The jail is ready to screen incoming inmates and appropriately deal with them if they do present legitimate symptoms.
Though no officers in our area have fallen in with COVID-19, Bainbridge Island Police announced on Friday the death of a 5-year veteran officer Kurt Enget. Though the official cause of death has not been determined, the 49-year-old was being treated for symptoms similar to COVID-19 at the hospital. At last check, Kitsap County was reporting 122 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 death.
Law enforcement in the Spokane community know infection is a possibility as the coronavirus continues its spread, but it as close to business as usual as can be as officers still patrol the streets to keep the community safe.
"We certainly want to protect ourselves," Lt. Waters said. "Thank you to the public if we do call and we do ask you to step outside or meet us outside, that you kind of respect the distance. We'd love to be able to shake hands and do the things we normally do but these are tough times and we want to make sure we keep our men and women healthy."
As for Mr. Macri and his sister, both made their first court appearances on Thursday and both are no longer listed on the Spokane County Jail inmate roster, but Mr. Macri faces two counts of 3rd degree assault on a law enforcement officer and his sister was booked on a misdemeanor warrant and as a fugitive for the warrant out of Idaho.
