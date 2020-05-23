Spokane Police say a 48-year-old man who has been part of the department's Repeat Offender Program for 16 years is back in jail on theft charges dating back to October.
Brian Danner was arrested for 2nd degree theft after being found to be in possession of family heirloom that was stolen during a car prowling last October. The necklace contained the ashes of a family member of the victim. After executing a search warrant at his home, Danner was arrested for the theft.
SPD says Danner has dozen of felony convictions ranging from Possession of a Controlled Substance to 2nd Degree Robbery.
"Danner received a $5,000 bond and was subsequently released in November with help from charity bail bonds project aimed at reuniting offenders with their families with the goal of rehabilitation," the Spokane Police Department said in a release on Saturday.
Then in December, a Department of Corrections warrant was issued for Danner's arrest after he failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his supervision on the necklace theft.
Then in February 2020, a felony warrant was issued for Danner for the same charges for failing to appear.
On May 3, officers spotted Danner in the area of Hamilton and Illinois driving with a suspended license. Danner fled from police at speeds of approximately 85 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone with citizens in the area. Because of the safety risk to the community, officers chose not to pursue Danner.
A few hours alter, officers found Danner again and safely took him into custody without incident. Danner is in the Spokane County Jail on multiple charges with bail set at $10,000.
