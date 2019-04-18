Spokane Astronaut Anne McClain shares sunset views from the ISS

Some views you don’t just see with your eyes, but rather you feel them in your soul. pic.twitter.com/4lQlmG5PFo— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) April 18, 2019
Recently, NASA astronaut and Spokane native, Anne McClain, and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency ventured outside the International Space Station, for the third in a series of three planned spacewalks.
They were setting up a redundant power source for the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm.
McClain grew up in Spokane and graduated from Gonzaga Prep. She has been documenting her time at the International Space Station often on social media.