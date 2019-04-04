Spokane Bike Swap looking for volunteers April 12 & 13

The Spokane Bike Swap is happening next week, and with more than 800 bikes to sell, and 60 exhibitors, there's going to be a lot of people at the fairgrounds next Saturday, April 13. So, the expo is going to need a little help.
"We actually need about 150-160 volunteers for the event on Friday and Saturday. We have lots of positions to fill, anywhere from support, bike corral, bike registration, and security," LeAnn Yamamoto, Bike Swap Event Director, said.
The expo features local bike shops, and hands out maps of different trails to ride in the area. No matter what your age is, there will be a bike for you. If you've got a bike you don't ride anymore and want to sell it there, the expo only takes 10% and donates the money towards Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The expo is also giving away tons of free helmets to kids, and for volunteers, they'll get a free t-shirt and are entered to win a night at the Davenport. If you're interested, go to http://spokanebikeswap.com/ to pick what day and time you'd like to help.