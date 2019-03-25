Watch again

The Spokane City Council is set to vote on a law that would allow people to stay in the lobby of city hall during business hours Monday Night. The ordinance was proposed by Councilwoman Kate Burke back in November of 2018.

Councilwoman Burke said the measure would help give homeless men and women across the city a place to put there things down, have a cup of hot coffee and charge any electrical devices.

A vote on the ordinance has been delayed for months, but Burke says she's still pushing for the Spokane City Council to vote on it this spring, ahead of the hot summer weather.

"It's always going to be good in the future for when its 105 degrees out and its really unbearable to be outside, and also next winter when it drops again," Burke said.

The proposed ordinance would not make the Spokane City Hall a warming center, and if someone resting in city hall is causing issues, they could be asked to leave.

Other city council members have expressed their concerns over adopting the ordinance, saying city hall's lobby and bathrooms aren't prepared for the amount of homeless people who could come in and hang out.

Councilwoman Burke said if they ordinance isn't heard during tonight's meeting, she has other plans for it.